নামাজের সময় মসজিদে হামলা, নিহত ১১

Atlanta Apple Store Workers Are the First to Formally Seek a Union The petition for a union vote continues a trend of organizing at service-sector employers like Starbucks and Amazon.

Star Ferry, ‘Emblem of Hong Kong,’ May Sail Into History After 142 Years Launched in 1880, the ferry has witnessed both Hong Kong’s transformation into a global financial hub and its history of protests. But battered by a pandemic, the service is struggling to survive.

Trump Hotel Sale in Washington Will End an Era The $375 million sale of a Washington hotel that served as an influence and access bazaar for lawmakers, administration officials and other Trump allies is slated to be finalized this month.

United Airlines Foresees Record Revenues After a Big Quarterly Loss The carrier’s chief predicted a “historic inflection point for our business,” with strong demand despite fare increases fed by rising fuel prices.