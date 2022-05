২৪ ঘণ্টায় আজভস্টালে ৩৮ বার বিমান হামলা

FIFA and EA Sports End Video Game Partnership The demise of a relationship that produced one of the most popular games of all time will mean risks for soccer’s governing body but few changes for consumers.

China Is the Next Worry as Food Prices Soar Ukraine’s wheat exports have been mostly halted since Russia’s invasion, while drought has damaged crops in India and the United States. China’s upcoming harvest is another concern.

Working Mothers, Punished by Pandemic, Mostly Kept Working When it came to who lost jobs, education mattered much more than gender, a broad new analysis found.

Russia Was Behind Cyberattack in Run-Up to Ukraine War, Investigation Finds The February attack rattled Pentagon officials and private industry because it revealed new vulnerabilities in global communications systems.