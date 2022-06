এখন শেখ হাসিনার কিছুই করার সুযোগও নেই : গয়েশ্বর

Is It Finally Twilight for the Theater’s Sacred Monsters? Many of the “great men” who helped America create its classics, its institutions and its own acting style were tyrants. We need to cut them loose.

How Safe Are Systems Like Tesla’s Autopilot? No One Knows. Automakers and technology companies say they are making driving safer, but verifying these claims is difficult.

Trader Joe’s Workers File to Hold Company’s First Union Election The workers, at a store in western Massachusetts, cited health and safety concerns and cuts to benefits at the grocery chain.

Target will take a profit hit to clear out inventory that shoppers don’t want. The move shows how inflation and changing consumer behavior are souring the business outlook for many retailers.