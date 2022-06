নিজেরা অঘটন ঘটিয়ে উদোর পিণ্ডি বুধোর ঘাড়ে: রিজভী

Stock Markets Fall After Fed Rally Fades Stocks and bonds reversed gains from the day before, resuming the downward drift of recent weeks.

Germany Appeals to Save Gas After Russia Tightens Flows “The time to do this has arrived,” Germany’s economy minister said, accusing Vladimir Putin of trying to raise natural gas prices.

Six Takeaways From the Fed’s Big Meeting on Wednesday The central bank took its most aggressive step yet to try to tame rapid and persistent inflation, raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.

Ukraine’s Highly Mobile Tech Work Force Hits the Road How one Lithuanian company evacuated dozens of employees, three dogs and one guinea pig as Russia invaded.