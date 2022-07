প্রধানমন্ত্রী পুলকিত হলেও জনগণ লজ্জিত হয়েছে: রিজভী

Eurozone inflation rises to 8.6 percent, the highest ever, driven by high energy prices. Nearly half of the countries in the currency area have now reached double-digit inflation.

Sun Valley Conference 2022: When Private Jets Land in Small-Town Idaho Every July, as the elite Sun Valley conference kicks off, one man shepherds multimillion-dollar private planes and some of the world’s most powerful people.

Workers at Airports Have Had It Across Europe, airport and other transport employees are striking, disrupting summer travel plans to demand better staffing and pay.

Baltimore Banner, a News Start-Up, Aims to Challenge The Sun The internet has pretty much killed local news wars. The Baltimore Banner, a nonprofit start-up, is trying to change that by taking on The Baltimore Sun.