সাকিবের ফিফটির পরও বিশাল হার বাংলাদেশের

A Clunky, Reusable Mask May Be the Answer to N95 Waste Experts say the U.S. government has unintentionally encouraged a dependency on imported masks by failing to promote elastomeric respirators, a reusable mask that is domestically produced.

Did the Supreme Court Open the Door to Reviving One of Its Worst Decisions? Lochner v. New York, a 1905 decision on labor law, is imprinted on today’s law students as an example of bad jurisprudence. But those old days could be returning.

Martin Guzmán, Argentina’s Economy Minister, Abruptly Quits Martin Guzmán had negotiated a deal to restructure $44 billion of the country’s debt. His departure threatens to destabilize an already shaken economy.

Several Dead in Denmark After Shooting in Copenhagen Mall The police said that one person was in custody but that it was too early to suggest a motive for the shooting, which happened at the Field’s shopping center on Sunday.