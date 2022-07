আ’লীগের পতন ঘণ্টা বাজতে শুরু করেছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

Eurozone Economy Grows Faster Than Expected, but So Does Inflation Consumer prices in countries that use the euro increased by 8.9 percent in July, another record fueled by energy prices, as the bloc’s economy expanded by 0.7 percent in the second quarter.

6 Ways You’re Coping With a Roller-Coaster Market Readers from around the world shared their strategies for protecting their retirement savings and how, or if, they’re adjusting their tactics.

Does Twitch Fame Have to Come With a Stalker? Stars on the video game streaming platform invite viewers into their homes virtually. What happens when one shows up in person?

Help! My Lost Luggage Wasn’t Delivered for 12 Days. I Want Restitution. After a traveler reads the fine print on the United Airlines website, Tripped Up makes some calls, sends some emails — and gets the traveler $3,000. Our columnist can’t quite believe it.