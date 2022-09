গীতিকার গাজী মাজহারুল আনোয়ার আর নেই

You’ve Seen a Bodega Cat. How About a Barber Shop Rooster? New York City’s beloved bodega cats are internet famous. But other animals — birds, snakes and even pigs — are also at home in neighborhood shops.

Marilyn Loden, Who Championed a Feminist Metaphor, Dies at 76 She was asked to speak at a conference in 1978 about barriers faced by women in the workplace. She noted a barrier she called “the glass ceiling.”

Legacy Black-Owned Businesses Get a Reboot Brands like Fashion Fair and Madam, founded with the goal of serving Black communities, faded at the end of the last century. Now, they’re being revived with similar missions in mind.

Britain’s Pubs Are Threatened by ‘Alarming’ Rise in Energy Bills Businesses have fewer protections than residential users against higher electricity and gas costs, and industry groups warn of widespread closings this winter.