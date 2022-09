১২ কেজি এলপিজি সিলিন্ডারের দাম ১৬ টাকা বেড়ে ১২৩৫

Juul Settles Multistate Youth Vaping Inquiry for $438.5 Million The tentative deal would close an investigation by nearly three dozen states into the company’s marketing and sales practices.

How China Has Added to Its Influence Over the iPhone Apple is taking small steps toward India. But the production of its latest phone, set for introduction on Wednesday, shows how difficult it will be to make big changes.

Climate Law a ‘Game Changer’ for Highways and Bridges Through a combination of tax credits and direct funding, the Inflation Reduction Act aims to increase the manufacturing of sustainable materials used in infrastructure projects.

Decision on Trump Media Merger Plan Is Deferred The company that hoped to merge with Trump Media is set to hold a shareholder vote Thursday on extending the deadline to complete the deal, and has a backup plan.