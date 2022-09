উল্লাপাড়ায় বজ্রপাতে ৯ কৃষি শ্রমিকের মৃত্যু

Twilight of Entrepreneurs in China as More Leave the Country Two of China’s best-known entrepreneurs, Pan Shiyi and Zhang Xin, stepped down from their top jobs at the real estate development company they built.

A Smartphone That Lasts a Decade? Yes, It’s Possible. A smartphone that is made for longevity can be a real thing. Too bad that’s not how most of them are designed.

Liz Truss, New U.K. Leader, Lays Out Energy Price Cap Plan Facing severe economic headwinds, the prime minister, on her third day in office, announced emergency measures to freeze gas and electricity rates.

The Days of Energy Deregulation Are Over in Europe As prices soar, Britain is poised on Thursday to join other countries in tightening control of gas and electricity markets, reversing years of free-market policies.