বেনাপোলে ৬ কেজি গাঁজা সহ তিনজন আটক

Hand-Painted Billboards in the Age of Digital Ads As digital fatigue from the pandemic grows, hand-painted billboards are making a comeback.

Physician Burnout Has Reached Distressing Levels, New Research Finds Nearly two-thirds of doctors are experiencing at least one symptom of burnout, a huge increase from before the pandemic. But the situation is not irreparable, researchers say.

How McKinsey Got Into the Business of Addiction The consulting firm’s work with opioid makers is well known, but for decades McKinsey worked with Big Tobacco and has also advised Juul, the e-cigarette company.

New Infectious Threats Are Coming. The US Probably Won’t Contain Them. The coronavirus revealed flaws in the nation’s pandemic plans. The spread of monkeypox shows that the problems remain deeply entrenched.