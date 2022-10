বগুড়ায় শিশু ধর্ষণ ও হত্যায় ৪ যুবকের মৃত্যুদণ্ড

The Week in Business: Liz Truss Concedes to the Markets Americans are combining leisure and business travel. Tech profits are slowing. And the deadline for Elon Musk to buy Twitter is coming up.

Why Am I Seeing That Political Ad? Check Your ‘Trump Resistance’ Score. To help campaigns target ads, voter-profiling firms score millions of Americans on issues like guns, vaccines and QAnon.

E.V.s Start With a Bigger Carbon Footprint. But That Doesn’t Last. The manufacturing and disposal of electric vehicles result in more greenhouse gases than nonelectric models, but that difference will eventually disappear altogether.

Who Gets the Last Word on Steve Jobs? He Might. When Laurene Powell Jobs unveiled a website dedicated to the story of her late husband, historians wondered if it could change how influential people burnish their legacies.