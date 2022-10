বৃষ্টিতে ভেসে গেল অস্ট্রেলিয়া-ইংল্যান্ড ম্যাচ

Biden Stresses Economic Optimism, Seeking Contrast With Republicans Visiting Syracuse, N.Y., the president praised advanced manufacturing and criticized Republican plans for rising prices.

Amazon Earnings: Return to Profitability But Slow Growth Signaled Ahead The e-commerce giant, which also turned a profit in its latest quarter, indicated sales in the holiday period might rise at their lowest level since 2001.

European Central Bank Raises Interest Rates Again Policymakers on Thursday approved another hefty interest rate increase to corral prices that have risen “far too high.”

Foxconn’s Big iPhone Plant Hit by China’s Latest Covid Lockdown An outbreak in Zhengzhou has sent an unknown number of workers at the city’s Foxconn plant into quarantine. It’s a bad time of year for output of iPhones to slow down.