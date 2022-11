করোনায় মৃত্যুহীন দিনে শনাক্ত কমে ৫৪

What Will the Midterms Mean for Big Business? The G.O.P. and corporate America, longtime allies, are showing signs of a breakup — which recent polls suggest will likely play out with a Republican House.

Apple Could Be Short of iPhones Because of Factory Disruptions in China The company said Covid-19 restrictions were slowing production of the company’s new phones ahead of the holiday season.

Amazon Considers Disclaimer to Antisemitic Film Irving Shared Online The company said it was working with the Anti-Defamation League to potentially add language to the page that viewers see before buying or renting the film.

Twitter Said to Delay Changes to Check Mark Badges Until After Midterms Users and employees had raised concerns that Elon Musk’s plan to give check marks to those who paid a monthly fee could be misused to sow discord.