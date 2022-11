তেল শোধনাগার নির্মাণে কুয়েতের প্রস্তাব বাস্তবায়নের নির্দেশ

A New Source of Economic Anxiety in Britain: Soaring Mortgage Rates After more than a decade of ultralow interest rates, millions of British households suddenly face large jumps in their monthly payments, rocking the nation’s already weak economy.

Bad Bunny Anchors a Year of Explosive Growth for Latin Music The most nominated artist at the Latin Grammys has earned blockbuster numbers on streaming and on tour in 2022. He’s far from the only Spanish-language artist finding fresh listeners.

CBS Entertainment’s Kelly Kahl Is Departing as Company Cuts Costs Kelly Kahl will be replaced by Amy Reisenbach, the executive vice president of current programs at CBS.

Budd Friedman, Who Built an Empire of Comedy Clubs, Dies at 90 Starting with the original Improv in Midtown Manhattan, he gave Richard Pryor, Lily Tomlin and countless other comedians a launching pad to fame.