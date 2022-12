দরিদ্রদের জন্য ইনসুলিন নিশ্চিত করতে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর গুরুত্বারোপ

Video Game Workers at Microsoft and Activision Take Steps to Unionize Microsoft has remained neutral during a labor organizing bid as the Xbox maker seeks regulatory approval for its Activision acquisition.

Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster’s Parent Company In a lawsuit filed on Friday in a California court, a group of 26 fans said Ticketmaster had engaged in anticompetitive conduct.

Slack C.E.O. Stewart Butterfield to Step Down in January Stewart Butterfield, the chief executive of Slack, which is owned by Salesforce, is the latest to announce an exit from Salesforce in recent weeks.

John Corry, Former Times Reporter and TV Critic, Dies at 89 Among his best known articles were one that helped clear a man of killing his mother and one that disputed plagiarism charges against Jerzy Kosinski.