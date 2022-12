ঝিনাইদহে বেগম রোকেয়া দিবস পালিত

Highbrow Films Aimed at Winning Oscars Are Losing Audiences The kind of critically praised dramas that often dominate the awards season are falling flat at the box office, failing to justify the money it takes to make them.

Inside the Frantic Texts Exchanged by Crypto Executives as FTX Collapsed A group chat including crypto leaders shows Binance’s Changpeng Zhao accusing FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried of orchestrating trades to destabilize the industry.

India Chases Clean Energy, but Economic Goals Put Coal First “I will not compromise on the availability of power,” India’s energy minister has declared in defense of fossil fuel use, which is heavily subsidized.

F.T.C. Sues to Block Microsoft’s $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision The move by the commission signals an aggressive stance by federal regulators to thwart the expansion of the tech industry’s biggest companies.