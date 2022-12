ময়মনসিংহে বগি লাইনচ্যুত, ট্রেন চলাচল বন্ধ

The New Chat Bots Could Change the World. Can You Trust Them? Siri, Google Search, online marketing and your child’s homework will never be the same. Then there’s the misinformation problem.

Vaping Settlement by Juul Is Said to Total $1.7 Billion The proposed deal would resolve thousands of lawsuits in multidistrict litigation based in Northern California.

In New Mexico, Trying to Capitalize on Natural Beauty as Climate Change Disrupts It Climate change is reshaping the American economy. New Mexico is leaning on ecotourism and sustainable industries to see it through, but extreme weather keeps getting in the way.

In a Future Filled With Electric Cars, AM Radio May Be Left Behind Carmakers say electromagnetic interference causes static and noise on AM transmissions, annoying customers. Broadcasters say they could lose a connection to their core listeners, who rely on the radio for emergencies.