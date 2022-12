ফখরুল-আব্বাসের জামিন শুনানি আজ

The Federal Reserve signals more to come even as it slows rate increases. Central bankers made a smaller rate move, but predicted that they will weigh the economy down more aggressively than previously expected

Inflation Cooled Notably in November, Good News for the Fed Consumer Price Index data reinforces that inflation is beginning to slow down just ahead of the Federal Reserve’s December rate decision.

U.K. Inflation Rate Slows to 10.7 Percent The pace of price increases in November edged down from 11.1 percent. But households are still being squeezed as wages fail to keep up.

Washington Post Publisher Announces Plan for Job Cuts Fred Ryan, the news outlet’s publisher, said in a meeting with employees that cuts would amount to a single-digit percentage of staff.