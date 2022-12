তাইজুলের আঘাতে সাজঘরে ভারতের দুই ওপেনার

Sports and Fashion Won Big Together This Year When the teams are brands and the brands are stars and the fans are consumers, everything blends into one enormous business opportunity.

FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond The disgraced cryptocurrency executive appeared in court in Manhattan after his extradition from the Bahamas last night. He was granted bail and will live with his parents in California.

YouTube Reaches Deal for N.F.L Sunday Ticket Tech giants including Apple, Amazon and YouTube’s owner, Google, pursued the rights to stream the N.F.L. games.

Trump’s Tax Audit Shows Depths of IRS Funding Woes The agency lacks the resources to go after rich taxpayers. For years, a single revenue agent was responsible for the audits of Donald J. Trump.