দ্বিতীয় দিনেও মেট্রোরেল ভ্রমণের অপেক্ষা

Which Electric Vehicles Qualify for Federal Tax Credits? Here is a partial list of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles that will qualify for federal tax credits in 2023.

Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles Are About to Get Confusing Foreign-made cars no longer qualify. General Motors should become eligible again. But officials are still working on the fine print.

Southwest Says It Plans to Restore Normal Flight Schedule Friday Nearly a week after a winter storm upended holiday travel across the U.S., the airline says it is close to resuming service “with minimal disruptions.”

Southwest Stole Christmas. It Still Has Superfans. It’s been a disastrous week for the budget airline. But its influencers are prepared to defend their brand.