শপথ নিলেন নিউজিল্যান্ডের প্রধানমন্ত্রী

DOJ Sues Google Over Ad Technology The Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit, which a group of states joined, was the fifth by U.S. officials against the company since 2020.

Washington Post Lays Off 20 Journalists A further 30 open positions will not be filled. The overall size of the newsroom is expected to return to its current level after The Post makes new hires in the affected departments.

Victor S. Navasky, a Leading Liberal Voice in Journalism, Dies at 90 Witty and contrarian, he was the longtime editor and later publisher of The Nation and wrote an acclaimed book about the Hollywood blacklisting era.

Walmart Raises Starting Wages for Store Workers The retail giant said the minimum wages for those employees would range from $14 to $19 an hour, up from $12 to $18 an hour.