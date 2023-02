আজ পবিত্র শবে মেরাজ

Why a Strong Economy Is Making Stock Investors Jittery After stocks jumped more than 6 percent in January, the tone shifted markedly this week as a steady flow of data showed the economy continued to run hot.

The Uneasy Dance Between the Markets and the Fed Exuberance in financial markets is likely to only strengthen the Federal Reserve’s resolve and shake up those very markets, our columnist says.

CNN’s Chairman Rebukes Don Lemon Over His Nikki Haley Comments Mr. Lemon’s assertion that the presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not “in her prime” roiled the network and put a harsh spotlight on its struggling morning show.

European Natural Gas Price Falls to Lowest Level Since 2021 Europe may have avoided the worst-case economic scenario envisioned after the invasion of Ukraine, thanks to a sharp drop in energy prices.