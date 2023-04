ধর্মঘট নিষিদ্ধের ক্ষমতা পাচ্ছে সরকার

Chinese Officials Flock to Twitter to Defend TikTok The company has tried to distance itself, but the information push shows just how deeply invested Beijing is in its fate.

Dining in Style, at 90 Miles an Hour Train travel is thriving in Central Europe, and so are dining cars. We rode the rails from Prague to Zurich and beyond, sampling regional dishes and savoring the views.

With Russia’s Exit, Norway Becomes Europe’s Energy Champion It is now the continent’s largest supplier of natural gas, and last year the country’s energy earnings jumped $100 billion.

Rupert Murdoch Can Be Forced to Testify in Fox-Dominion Trial, Judge Says Star hosts for Fox News like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity may also appear in person at the high-profile trial, which is set to start April 17.