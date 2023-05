আপিল বিভাগেও হার, ড. ইউনূসের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা চলবে

Newton N. Minow, 97, Dies; F.C.C. Chief Deemed TV a ‘Vast Wasteland’ His stunning declaration caused an instant sensation when he made it in 1961 and ignited a national debate over Americans’ viewing habits.

Migrant Child Labor Debate in Congress Becomes Mired in Immigration Fight Revelations that migrant children have been exploited for cheap labor brought calls for action, but a partisan battle over immigration policy has complicated lawmakers’ efforts.

What New Mortgage Fees Will Mean for Buyers With Good and Bad Credit Changes to fees applied to federal mortgages have led to a misconception that borrowers with low credit scores will pay less at the expense of borrowers with good credit.

Elizabeth Holmes Opens Up About Her Theranos Trial and What Comes Next The black turtlenecks are gone. So is the voice. As the convicted Theranos founder awaits prison, she has adopted a new persona: devoted mother.