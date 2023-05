নাইকো মামলার কার্যক্রম স্থগিত চেয়ে হাইকোর্টে আবেদন

How Wall Street is Preparing for a Debt Ceiling Showdown Stocks aren’t showing signs of panic about the government’s ability to pay its bills, but there is anxiety creeping into other markets.

Capvision, a Consulting Firm, is Raided by Chinese Authorities The consulting firm Capvision Partners is the latest to be raided in the name of national security, sending a chill through the foreign business community.

Falling Oil Prices Cause Saudi Aramco’s Profit to Slip 19 Percent But at nearly $32 billion, the oil giant’s quarterly earnings still far exceeded those of Western rivals, and it announced an increase in dividend payments.

CNBC Parts Ways With Anchor Who Made Accusations Against NBCUniversal C.E.O. Hadley Gamble, an anchor and senior correspondent for CNBC International, lodged a complaint in March that accused the former NBCUniversal C.E.O., Jeff Shell, of sexual harassment.