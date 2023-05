শনিবার নয়াপল্টনে সমাবেশ করবে বিএনপি

How Might the Government Avoid Default? Biden Offers Clues. After making little progress with Republican leaders at the White House on Tuesday, the president previewed two possible endgames to resolve a debt-limit standoff.

The Companies Trying to Make Live Shopping a Thing in the U.S. The market for selling goods in real time online is relatively small, but a number of start-ups and big tech names are betting American consumers will catch on.

The Elusive Fix for China’s Budget Crisis Property taxes would help local governments that are sinking further into debt. But after years of talk, officials have yet to introduce a real estate tax.

Donald Trump on CNN? A Live Town Hall Reignites a Debate. Wednesday’s town hall has already proved divisive — and it could be an unsettling preview for the TV news industry as it prepares to cover a presidential contest that is likely to feature Mr. Trump.