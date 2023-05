ঢাকায় সমাবেশ ডেকেছে আ.লীগ

Luxury Imports to Russia Take a Detour Around Sanctions — Through Dubai More than a year into Vladimir Putin’s invasion, the web of global trade has adjusted to Western sanctions, with a network of middlemen sending cars, electronics and more to Russia.

How Ana Ros, One of the World’s Best Chefs, Put Slovenia on the Culinary Map Ana Ros broke through the boys’ club of fine dining, earning Hisa Franko in Slovenia two Michelin stars and a spot on the list of the world’s best restaurants.

U.S. Focuses on Invigorating ‘Chiplets’ to Stay Cutting-Edge in Tech Chiplets, a way to design chips for higher performance, has become a key prong of U.S. industrial policy. But pushing for more of this activity domestically is challenging.

Taiwan Is Running Low on a Strategic Asset: Engineers Taiwan’s world-dominating microchip sector was built by TSMC’s skilled employees. But a demographic crisis, demanding work culture and flagging interest threaten its lead.