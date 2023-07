জোড়া সেঞ্চুরিতে রেকর্ড রানের লক্ষ্য দিল আফগানরা

Yellen Urges China to Cooperate More on Climate Finance Janet Yellen, the Treasury secretary, said China, the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, can have “greater impact” tackling climate change by working with other nations.

The End of the Magic World’s 50-Year Grudge In 1973, Uri Geller claimed to bend metal with his mind on live television. Skeptics couldn’t beat him. Now they’ve joined him.

How Much Debt Does China Have? A major lender abroad, China is facing a debt bomb at home: trillions of dollars owed by local governments, their financial affiliates, and real estate developers.

How to Think About Financial Aid and Paying for College Responses to queries about financial aid, 529 plans, need-blind schools and more.