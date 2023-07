আউট হয়ে ব্যাট দিয়ে স্টাম্প উড়িয়ে দিলেন ভারতীয় অধিনায়ক

As Student Loans Come Due Again, Many Borrowers Lose a Lifeline The payment pause freed up money that gave people breathing room — or allowed them to help family members in need. They will soon have to budget for that expense.

Japan Is Trying to Use Ammonia to Make Coal Cleaner Japan says that by blending ammonia with coal in its boilers, it can make coal less damaging to the planet. But the technology faces many hurdles.

A Decade Ago, Jeff Bezos Bought a Newspaper. Now He’s Paying Attention to It Again. The Amazon founder, who purchased The Washington Post for $250 million in 2013, has taken a more active role in the paper’s operations this year.

How Gilead Profited by Slow-Walking a Promising H.I.V. Therapy Gilead delayed a new version of a drug, allowing it to extend the patent life of a blockbuster line of medications, internal documents show.