বাফুফেতে চাকরি হারাচ্ছেন আরও অনেকে

Fed Raises Rates After a Pause and Leaves Door Open to More Federal Reserve officials lifted borrowing costs by a quarter-point after pausing in June. Rates could rise more, but the central bank is not ready to commit.

White House Condemns Fox News Over Greg Gutfeld’s Holocaust Comments In a debate over Florida’s African American history curriculum, Greg Gutfeld said Jews in Nazi concentration camps “had to be useful” to survive, remarks that the White House called “an obscenity.”

G.M. and Other Automakers Will Build 30,000 Electric Vehicle Chargers The companies will jointly spend at least $1 billion to build a North American network in an effort to persuade more people to buy battery-powered cars and trucks.

Tottenham Hotspur Owner Joe Lewis Is Charged in U.S. With Insider Trading Federal prosecutors in Manhattan accused the British billionaire of illegally funneling nonpublic information to associates to trade on.