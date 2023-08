সারাদেশে ডেঙ্গু রোগী বেড়েছে দশগুণ: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

As Hollywood Strikes Roll On, Viewers Catch Up With a TV Glut After years of being inundated with new shows, some are using a pause in production to finally watch all the stuff they missed when it came out.

Grindr’s Strict RTO Policy, Amid Union Drive, Stirs Uproar Two weeks after employees filed to organize, the company told some they had to change cities or would lose their jobs. It said the plan had long been in the works.

Sam Bankman-Fried Sent to Jail After Judge Revokes Bail Mr. Bankman-Fried had been under house arrest at his parents’ home as he awaited trial on charges stemming from the collapse of his cryptocurrency company, FTX.

Why Cash Is an Appropriate Gift at Asian Weddings Forget registries — in Asia, it is common to give marrying couples envelopes of cash. But unwritten rules on how much to give depend on who you are and which superstitions you believe.