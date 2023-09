আরও দুটি মাইক্রোবাস উপহার পাচ্ছেন হিরো আলম

An A.I. Leader Urges Regulation and a Rethink The entrepreneur Mustafa Suleyman’s new book calls for lawmakers to seize the opportunities and mitigate the potentially catastrophic risks of artificial intelligence.

Daniel Zhang Steps Down From Alibaba Daniel Zhang, who had been expected to give up his chief executive and chairman roles this month, is also leaving as head of the company’s cloud division.

Saudi Arabia Is Pouring Money in Sports. Is Tennis Next? Despite the popularity of tennis, its business has struggled.

To Test the A.I. Learning Hype, I Visited Classrooms Some tech proponents say generative artificial intelligence will revolutionize education. Yet, some schools are blocking it. Here was a chance for reporting.