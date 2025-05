বড় জয়ে আশা জিইয়ে রাখল হামজার শেফিল্ড

Europe’s Wind Industry Faces Uncertainty Over Trump’s Policies Not long ago, the U.S. was seen as a promising market for offshore wind. Now industry executives aren’t making any assumptions.

U.S.-U.K. Trade Deal to Build on Close Ties but Leave Some Tariffs in Place Much of the agreement President Trump unveiled Thursday still needs to be negotiated, but the administration said the deal with one of America’s closest allies would be the first of many.

Musk-Tied Investor Clashes With One of World’s Biggest Asset Managers A lawsuit accuses Brookfield Asset Management of fraud, attempted bribery and improperly limiting investments in one of Elon Musk’s companies.

Crypto Bill Stalls in the Senate as Democrats Balk Democratic supporters of the measure to regulate parts of the industry refused to allow it to move forward amid concerns in their party that President Trump and his family are profiting from cryptocurrency.