কর ফাঁকির মামলায় খালাস নোবেলজয়ী মারিয়া রেসা

Sarah Burton to Leave Alexander McQueen The British designer and successor to Mr. McQueen will leave the label she has led for 13 years after one last show at Paris Fashion Week.

Federal Court Says Consumer Watchdog Can’t Check Banks for Discrimination A Texas judge’s sweeping ruling says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau exceeded its authority in trying to examine banks for uneven treatment.

The Technology Facebook and Google Didn’t Dare Release Engineers at the tech giants built tools years ago that could put a name to any face but, for once, Silicon Valley did not want to move fast and break things.

Investors Warily Await the Instacart and Arm I.P.O.s The valuations for both companies have come in below expectations, reflecting a cautious outlook on Wall Street as firms start to go public again after a fallow patch.