সন্ত্রাস-জঙ্গিবাদের রাজত্ব কায়েম করছে বিএনপি: স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

A New Law Supercharged Electric Car Manufacturing, but Not Sales President Biden’s 2022 climate act spurred big investments in U.S. battery factories, but it has not similarly boosted E.V. sales.

Mark Zuckerberg Taps the Strengths of WhatsApp The messaging app, which Meta bought nearly a decade ago, was an asset that Mr. Zuckerberg largely left alone for a while. No longer.

Solar Manufacturing Lured to U.S. by Tax Credits in Climate Bill A combination of government policies is finally succeeding in reversing a long decline in solar manufacturing in the United States.

Mel Sembler, Developer and G.O.P. Fund-Raiser, Is Dead at 93 He received ambassadorships after filling campaign coffers that led to two Bush presidencies. He later came around to backing Donald Trump.