আজ থেকে শুরু হচ্ছে হজের নিবন্ধন, চলবে ১০ ডিসেম্বর পর্যন্ত

Here’s Why a New York City Lobster Roll (With Fries!) Costs $32 The pandemic upended everything at the Red Hook Lobster Pound. By mid-2022, the co-founder felt she had no choice but to raise the price of her signature item, a lobster roll and fries.

Stock Market Rallies After CPI Inflation Report Shares of smaller companies surged as yields on government bonds tumbled.

Facing Financial Run as Costs Soar for Elder Care The United States has no coherent system for providing long-term care, leading many who are aging to struggle to stay independent or to rely on a patchwork of solutions.

Germany’s Siemens Energy Secures Rescue Loans for Green Energy Projects The company’s difficulties have served as a warning that financial problems weighing on makers of renewable energy equipment could be growing more severe.