টাঙ্গাইলে কমিউটার ট্রেনে আগুন, ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত দুটি বগি

What Google Argued to Defend Itself in Landmark Antitrust Trial The tech giant, which is wrapping up its arguments in the federal monopoly trial, has framed itself as a good corporate citizen that has pushed innovation and helped consumers.

G.M.’s Contract Deal With U.A.W. Faces Surprisingly Stiff Opposition Many longstanding General Motors workers have been voting against the tentative accord, which they feel insufficiently improves retirement benefits.

U.S. to Press China to Stop Flow of Fentanyl President Biden will put pressure on Xi Jinping to crack down on the Chinese facilities that make chemical compounds used in potent drugs.

Jimmy Kimmel Said to Be Returning as Oscars Host It will be the late-night comedian’s fourth time as M.C. of the awards ceremony, which won back some viewers last year.