বাংলাদেশ নিয়ে যে প্রশ্ন করায় বিরক্তি প্রকাশ করলেন মিলার

JetBlue Seeks Court Approval of its Acquisition of Spirit Airlines JetBlue Airways is trying to persuade a federal court to let it acquire Spirit Airlines, a deal that the Justice Department says will raise fares and reduce competition.

Justices Seem Skeptical of Challenge to Trump-Era Tax Provision The Supreme Court’s liberal wing and more moderate conservatives seemed to be searching for a way toward a limited ruling on a tax law that affects foreign profits of American companies.

Spotify Cancels Two Acclaimed Podcasts: ‘Heavyweight’ and ‘Stolen’ The shows will finish out their seasons on Spotify and then have the option to shop their shows somewhere else.

AI-Generated Jimmy Stewart Reads a Bedtime Story for Calm App The sleep and meditation app Calm released a new story featuring the late actor’s signature drawl — or a computer-generated version of it.