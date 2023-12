৩৪ বছরের কর্মজীবনে ৭১ বার বদলি!

Apple’s Newest Headache: An App That Upended Its Control Over Messaging Beeper Mini, which offers iPhone messaging on Android phones, has grown fast and its duel with the tech giant has gotten the attention of antitrust regulators.

In 2023, Movie Audiences Wanted Comfort, Not Superhero Spectacle Movie audiences flocked to Taylor Swift, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” but were cooler toward returning superheroes like the Flash, Captain Marvel and Aquaman.

On QVC, Shawn Killinger Can Help You Sell Yourself A writer went behind the scenes with Shawn Killinger, whose breezy authority stands out on the shopping network. “The big secret is that I don’t sell,” she said.

This N.Y.U. Student Owns a $6 Million Crypto Mine. His Secret Is Out. A legal dispute in a tiny Texas town unexpectedly reveals how Chinese nationals can move money to the U.S. without drawing the attention of authorities in either country.