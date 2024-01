হজ প্যাকেজে অতিরিক্ত খরচ নির্ধারণ কেন অবৈধ নয়, হাইকোর্টের রুল

How 2024 Will Be A.I.’s ‘Leap Forward’ A.I. is set to advance at a rapid rate, becoming more powerful and spreading into the physical world.

Boeing Max 9 Plane Had Been Barred From Long Flights Over Water Alaska Airlines restricted the use of the plane, which lost part of its fuselage on Friday, because of a warning light that went off on previous flights, an official said.

What to Know About the ULA Vulcan Rocket Mission Here’s what you need to know about United Launch Alliance and the robotic lunar spacecraft it is sending to orbit.

Vulcan Rocket Lifts Off, First U.S. Moon Launch in Decades The United Launch Alliance rocket will be the first in a series of new launchers that could chip away at SpaceX’s hold over the space business.