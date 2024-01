সড়ক অবরোধ, রাস্তায় বসে পড়েছেন লতিফ সিদ্দিকী

India and Maldives Trade Barbs After Modi’s Beach Visit Some in the Maldives were critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to nearby Indian islands to promote tourism, seeing it as an attempt to draw visitors away from their nation.

A.I. Giant Tied to China Under Scrutiny A congressional committee made the demand of the Commerce Department after The Times reported on concerns among U.S. intelligence officials over the Emirati company, G42.

In the N.F.L. and at Big Companies, Diversity Playbooks Face Hurdles The league’s successes and struggles are playing out in hundreds of companies that have emulated its Rooney Rule in trying to hire more people from underrepresented groups.

Education Reporter Shares How She Covers Harvard and Claudine Gay Colleges across the United States have been roiled by controversy. Anemona Hartocollis, a reporter on the higher education beat, discussed how she approaches it all.