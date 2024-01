বাবরি মসজিদে প্রথম আঘাতকারী বলবির সিংয়ের কী হয়েছিল?

Is Cryptocurrency Like Stocks and Bonds? Courts Move Closer to an Answer. Federal judges are weighing whether digital currencies should be subject to the same rules as stocks and bonds. The outcome could shape crypto’s future in the U.S.

Will Fanatics Upend the World of Sports Collectibles? Powered by its connections with leagues and star athletes, the merchandising giant has entered the hobby universe with deep pockets and sharp elbows. Not everyone is happy.

As China’s Markets Stumble, Japan Rises Toward Record A change in perception among investors about China and Japan is one of the biggest themes in the markets right now.

John Pilger, 84, Dies; Journalist and Filmmaker on Human Rights Abuses A prolific documentarian and writer who took sides, he was best known for a film about the Khmer Rouge’s genocide in Cambodia in the 1970s.