আজ ঢাকায় আসছেন ব্রিটিশ পার্লামেন্টের ৫ সদস্য

23andMe Breach Targeted Jewish and Chinese Customers, Lawsuit Says The class-action suit said the genetic testing company failed to notify customers whose personal information was compiled into “curated” lists that were sold on the dark web.

Jon Franklin, Pioneering Apostle of Literary Journalism, Dies at 82 He won two Pulitzer Prizes by transforming accounts of doctors at work into in-depth, narrative articles that read like dramatic short stories.

John Pilger, 84, Dies; Journalist and Filmmaker on Human Rights Abuses A prolific documentarian and writer who took sides, he was best known for a film about the Khmer Rouge’s genocide in Cambodia in the 1970s.

JetBlue Says It May Back Out of Deal to Acquire Spirit Airlines Spirit said it saw “no basis” for termination. Just last week, both airlines said they intended to appeal a judge’s decision blocking the deal.