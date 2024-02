স্বামীর সঙ্গে মাত্র ১২ দিনের সংসারজীবন কেমন ছিল পুনমের

Meta’s Stock Surges After Jump in Profits The trillion-dollar social media giant’s market value soared after it reported a robust profits driven by digital advertising.

Job Market Starts 2024 With a Bang U.S. employers added 353,000 jobs in January, far exceeding forecasts, and revised figures showed last year was even stronger than previously reported.

Bao Fan, Missing Chinese Banker, Resigns After Investigation China Renaissance Holdings said its chairman and chief executive, Bao Fan, had stepped down after disappearing nearly a year ago.

6 Reasons That It’s Hard to Get Your Wegovy and Other Weight-Loss Prescriptions An array of obstacles makes it difficult for patients to obtain Wegovy or Zepbound. Finding Wegovy is “like winning the lottery,” one nurse practitioner said.