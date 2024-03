জিম্বাবুয়ের প্রেসিডেন্টসহ ১০ কর্মকর্তার ওপর নিষেধাজ্ঞা দিল যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

American Airlines Orders 260 Planes, Including Boeing 737 Max 10s The order is the largest by the airline since 2011 and signals the company’s confidence in Boeing after a recent safety incident on a 737 Max plane.

JetBlue and Spirit Call Off Their $3.8 Billion Merger JetBlue said it would pay Spirit $69 million to terminate the deal, which federal antitrust regulators blocked.

‘Dune: Part Two’ Gives Sci-Fi-Obsessed Silicon Valley a Reason to Party In a season of layoffs and cutbacks, techies seized on the second installment of the Denis Villeneuve-directed science-fiction epic by taking over movie theaters.

How 33-Year-Olds, the Peak Millennials, Are Shaping the U.S. Economy Meet the 1990 and 1991 babies, a massive microgeneration in lifelong competition for America’s economic resources, reshaping the world around them.