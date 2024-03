জলদস্যুদের কবলে ২৩ নাবিক, মুক্তিপণ দেওয়ার বিষয়ে যা জানালেন পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

Seattle University to Receive $300 Million Art Collection The hotel developer Richard Hedreen is donating more than 200 artworks, and $25 million in seed money, in honor of his wife, Betty, an alumna.

What to Know About the TikTok Ban Legislation The House plans to vote on Wednesday on a bill that would force TikTok’s Chinese parent to sell the popular social media app.

Reddit’s Long, Rocky Road to an Initial Public Offering The site, a throwback to an earlier era of social media, is poised to go public as soon as next week. It hasn’t been easy to reach this point.

In Silicon Valley, Venture Capital Meets a Generational Shift Big-name investors such as Reid Hoffman and Michael Moritz are pulling back, creating room for a new generation of tech power brokers.