মালয়েশিয়া থেকে ফিরে এলেন আড়াই হাজার বাংলাদেশি

Condé Nast’s Owners Set to Reap a $1.4 Billion Windfall From Reddit The Newhouse family, which controls the Advance media empire, made a 2006 investment of $10 million in the social site, which plans to go public on Thursday.

Angela Chao Was Intoxicated When She Died in Car Wreck, Police Report Shows The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office in Texas called the Feb. 10 episode, in which the shipping executive drove her Tesla into a pond at a family ranch, an “unfortunate accident.”

Iceland’s Tourism Suffers Amid a Belching Volcano and Flowing Lava In a country that relies heavily on visitors, hotels faced repeated evacuations, and one resort was temporarily shut.

Intel Receives $8.5 Billion in Grants to Build Chip Plants The award, announced by President Biden at a plant in Arizona, is the biggest the government has made under a new program that aims to rebuild the nation’s semiconductor manufacturing industry.