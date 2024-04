৪৬তম বিসিএসের প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা আজ

One in Five Milk Samples Nationwide Shows Genetic Traces of Bird Flu There is no evidence that the milk is unsafe to drink, scientists say. But the survey result strongly hints that the outbreak may be widespread.

The Onion Sold by G/O Media The satirical news website was bought by a new firm in Chicago that took inspiration for its name, Global Tetrahedron, from a book written by The Onion’s staff.

Microsoft Reports Rising Revenues as A.I. Investments Bear Fruit The tech giant’s quarterly results included strong growth in cloud computing, fueled by its services in generative artificial intelligence.

How Pastor Chad Nedohin Helped Turn Trump Media Into a Meme Stock Chad Nedohin, a part-time pastor, is among the fans of Donald J. Trump who helped turn Trump Media into a meme stock with volatile prices.