ঝিনাইদহে তুচ্ছ ঘটনাকে কেন্দ্র করে ২ নারীকে কুপিয়ে যখম

Stowaway Cat Gets 500 Miles from Home in Amazon Returns Box Galena, a 6-year-old shorthair, was found in an Amazon warehouse a week after she climbed into a 3-by-3-foot cardboard box at her owner’s home.

How Supplement Stores Are Trying to Tap Into the Ozempic Boom GNC and the Vitamin Shoppe are redesigning displays and taking other steps to appeal to people who are taking or are interested in drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

A.I. Start-Ups Face a Rough Financial Reality Check The table stakes for small companies to compete with the likes of Microsoft and Google are in the billions of dollars. And even that may not be enough.

Friends From the Old Neighborhood Turn Rivals in Big Tech’s A.I. Race Demis Hassabis and Mustafa Suleyman, who both grew up in London, feared a corporate rush to build artificial intelligence. Now they’re driving that competition at Google and Microsoft.